News / PR

M+F Health makes a raft of promotions and new hires

By Tahmina Mannan
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

M+F Health today announced the promotion of Marie Lane to director. Marie’s role will see her join the business’ leadership team and report directly to owner and managing director, James Hollaway. At M+F Marie will lead some of the agency’s largest PR accounts including Sanofi, Janssen, MSD and CSL Vifor.

Marie’s promotion follows that of Andie Gbedemah to senior account director and Kirsty Baldry and Georgia Bron to account manager. Further bolstering the Public Affairs team, M+F also hired account manager Vlada Shevelkova in September.