News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Michael Byrne promoted to CEO at WLR

WLR FM
By Amy Wilson
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

WLR has promoted Michael Byrne from programme and operations director to incoming chief executive. The appointment will follow founding director Des Whelan’s departure after news that he will be stepping down from his executive role. Michael will assume his role as CEO on 22 February.

Michael Byrne WLR FM

