Michael Byrne promoted to CEO at WLR
WLR has promoted Michael Byrne from programme and operations director to incoming chief executive. The appointment will follow founding director Des Whelan’s departure after news that he will be stepping down from his executive role. Michael will assume his role as CEO on 22 February.
