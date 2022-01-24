Milk & Honey chosen by Omnos
Milk & Honey PR has been appointed by intelligent health system Omnos.
Starting immediately, Milk & Honey PR will be responsible for UK media relations, alongside digital consultation and collaboration for social media channels. The aim is to drive brand awareness and increase the number of people using for Omnos to help them optimise their health starting with completing the self-assessment questionnaires and taking the relevant home tests to understand where they are on their health journey.