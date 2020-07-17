Milk & Honey PR gains a series of clients and appoints associate partner

Milk & Honey PR has appointed Simran Maini-Hoskins as associate partner. Simran will be leading the corpsumer division of the agency and taking leadership responsibility for talent and development and diversity, inclusion and belonging. She joins Milk & Honey from Nelson Bostock Unlimited, where she was a freelance associate director.

Milk & Honey has also won a series of clients across the ecommerce, financial services and healthcare sectors.

The four clients are Royal Park Partners, a corporate financial advisory firm that specialises in fintech investment; RBW Consulting, an executive search consultancy for life sciences and pharmaceutical roles; 5874, an ecommerce platform builder; and Cactus Drink Well, a D2C smoothie delivery service. All four clients are in the European market.