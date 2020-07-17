 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Milk & Honey PR gains a series of clients and appoints associate partner

By Tahmina Mannan
4 hours ago
Milk & Honey PR has appointed Simran Maini-Hoskins as associate partner. Simran will be leading the corpsumer division of the agency and taking leadership responsibility for talent and development and diversity, inclusion and belonging. She joins Milk & Honey from Nelson Bostock Unlimited, where she was a freelance associate director.

Milk & Honey has also won a series of clients across the ecommerce, financial services and healthcare sectors.

The four clients are Royal Park Partners, a corporate financial advisory firm that specialises in fintech investment; RBW Consulting, an executive search consultancy for life sciences and pharmaceutical roles; 5874, an ecommerce platform builder; and Cactus Drink Well, a D2C smoothie delivery service. All four clients are in the European market.

