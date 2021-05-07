Milk & Honey PR launches offer with the Purpose Academy

Milk & Honey PR has launched a purpose offer which will blend climate- and culture-connected creativity and consultancy to deliver positive change with impact, helping organisations of all sizes achieve sustainable ambitious growth.

This model will be offered to current retainer clients, encouraging them to rewire their business model to create a blueprint for how they can combine sustained growth with a purpose agenda. The purpose offer will be led by Fiona Gildea (pictured), Partner for Strategy & Purpose, at Milk & Honey PR.

In the longer term, Milk & Honey PR will also support clients to set and track against ESG targets and find sustainable solutions for climate-related challenges.

A number of products are due to launch under the Purpose Academy this year, including H.I.V.E methodology which launched in April, Milk & Honey PR’s proprietary product that helps clients to find or rediscover and activate their purpose.