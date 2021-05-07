 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Milk & Honey PR launches offer with the Purpose Academy

By Tahmina Mannan
13 hours ago
Fiona Gildea

Milk & Honey PR has launched a purpose offer which will blend climate- and culture-connected creativity and consultancy to deliver positive change with impact, helping organisations of all sizes achieve sustainable ambitious growth.

This model will be offered to current retainer clients, encouraging them to rewire their business model to create a blueprint for how they can combine sustained growth with a purpose agenda. The purpose offer will be led by Fiona Gildea (pictured), Partner for Strategy & Purpose, at Milk & Honey PR.

In the longer term, Milk & Honey PR will also support clients to set and track against ESG targets and find sustainable solutions for climate-related challenges.

A number of products are due to launch under the Purpose Academy this year, including H.I.V.E methodology which launched in April, Milk & Honey PR’s proprietary product that helps clients to find or rediscover and activate their purpose.

 

