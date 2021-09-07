Milk & Honey PR wins pro-bono account with global refugee non-profit

Techfugees, a global non-profit which advocates the use of responsible tech innovations to empower digital inclusion of refugees, has appointed Milk & Honey PR to accelerate its mission to amplify digital inclusion of refugees and displaced people and their positive contribution to digital society.

Following the appointment of Techfugees’ CEO Raj Burman in November 2020, the agency’s remit is to raise awareness of the vital work the non-profit does in bringing together the digital tech sector, volunteering and partner community as a global digital collective to amplify the rights of marginalised displaced persons.