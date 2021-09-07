 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Milk & Honey PR wins pro-bono account with global refugee non-profit

By Tahmina Mannan
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Techfugees - image 1

Techfugees, a global non-profit which advocates the use of responsible tech innovations to empower digital inclusion of refugees, has appointed Milk & Honey PR to accelerate its mission to amplify digital inclusion of refugees and displaced people and their positive contribution to digital society.

Following the appointment of Techfugees’ CEO Raj Burman in November 2020, the agency’s remit is to raise awareness of the vital work the non-profit does in bringing together the digital tech sector, volunteering and partner community as a global digital collective to amplify the rights of marginalised displaced persons.

Tags:
Techfugees