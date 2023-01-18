Mimi Launder joins HSJ as a Correspondent
Wilmington Publishing has appointed Mimi Launder as a correspondent at Health Service Journal, covering primary and community care in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Northamptonshire, Coventry and Warwickshire. Prior to this, Mimi was the news editor at Nursing in Practice and The Pharmacist.
