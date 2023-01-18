 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Mimi Launder joins HSJ as a Correspondent

HSJ
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Wilmington Publishing has appointed Mimi Launder as a correspondent at Health Service Journal, covering primary and community care in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Northamptonshire, Coventry and Warwickshire. Prior to this, Mimi was the news editor at Nursing in Practice and The Pharmacist.

Health Service Journal Nursing in Practice The Pharmacist Wilmington Publishing

