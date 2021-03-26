 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Mirza appoints Clarity to help close the gender pay gap

By Oswin Knuckles
16 hours ago
Clarity PR

Clarity has been appointed by Mirza as its agency of record for marketing and public relations. Clarity will be working on PR, influencer management, and paid social marketing, helping drive awareness and signups to Mirza’s tools across US and UK markets.

Mirza is made for both individual users to better plan for their family finances and lifestyles, as well as corporate users who may adopt Mirza’s technology for HR departments, all helping to break down the gender pay gap.

Mirza joins Clarity’s roster of clients that the agency has partnered with as part of their commitment to working with more diversity-focused, purpose-focused businesses. As part of this commitment, Clarity announced a $3m pro-bono fund for diversity-driven clients last year, and joined forces with the Diversity Marketing Consortium, a group of agencies who have pledged $3m in pro bono services to minority and women-owned businesses.

