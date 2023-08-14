 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Mock The Week’s Rhys James appoints KPPR as publicists

KPPR
By Tahmina Mannan
3 hours ago
KPPR have been appointed as publicists for comedian Rhys James, as the Mock The Week and Live at the Apollo favourite will be heading out on an extended Autumn run of his sell-out stand-up show, ‘Spilt Milk’ (9th Sep- 3rd Dec 2023).

He will also be taking the show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for a limited, week-long run of performances (14th- 20th August), before filming the show as his next stand-up special at London’s Wilton’s Music Hall (12th September).