Mock The Week’s Rhys James appoints KPPR as publicists

KPPR have been appointed as publicists for comedian Rhys James, as the Mock The Week and Live at the Apollo favourite will be heading out on an extended Autumn run of his sell-out stand-up show, ‘Spilt Milk’ (9th Sep- 3rd Dec 2023).

He will also be taking the show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for a limited, week-long run of performances (14th- 20th August), before filming the show as his next stand-up special at London’s Wilton’s Music Hall (12th September).