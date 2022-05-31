 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Mollie Makes rebrands to Mollie

By Andrew Strutt
14 hours ago
Our Media‘s monthly magazine Mollie Makes has rebranded to Mollie.

Mollie is aimed at creative individuals looking for inspiration for their homes, wardrobes, craft projects and gift ideas. It will cover trends, green living, fashion, interior and the first issue, themed around ‘New Beginnings’, includes features on homes, DIY, clothing and food, all with an ecological and ethical focus.

