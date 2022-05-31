Mollie Makes rebrands to Mollie
Our Media‘s monthly magazine Mollie Makes has rebranded to Mollie.
Mollie is aimed at creative individuals looking for inspiration for their homes, wardrobes, craft projects and gift ideas. It will cover trends, green living, fashion, interior and the first issue, themed around ‘New Beginnings’, includes features on homes, DIY, clothing and food, all with an ecological and ethical focus.
