Monmouthshire Beacon hires Grace Price as a Community Reporter
Grace Price has been appointed as a community reporter at Monmouthshire Beacon, covering local and community news in and around the Monmouthshire area.
This appointment is part of the Community News Project which was recently rescued by the NCTJ funding for the project.
