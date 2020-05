Motive added five businesses to its roster of clients during April.

The agency is embarking on digital PR and brand awareness campaigns for subscription plant box service Lazy Flora, weight management product Zotrim, for online garden centre Gardening Express, and for personalised baby gift shop My 1st Years.

Motive is also promoting Phillip Watts Design’s Shoe Pull door handle, with 20% of all profits going to NHS Charities Together.