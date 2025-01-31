 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Mounia Miguil starts at Pluggedin (Hinkley Point C)

By Siergiej Miloczkin
3 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Pluggedin, a digital magazine of The Hinkley Point C community, has announced the appointment of Mounia Miguil as editor.

She can be reached by email on hinkley-enquiries@edf-energy.com about the construction of Hinkley Point C two nuclear reactors, the first in a new generation of nuclear power stations in the UK, to provide low-carbon electricity.

Mounia Miguil Pluggedin (Hinkley Point C)

