Mounia Miguil starts at Pluggedin (Hinkley Point C)
Pluggedin, a digital magazine of The Hinkley Point C community, has announced the appointment of Mounia Miguil as editor.
She can be reached by email on hinkley-enquiries@edf-energy.com about the construction of Hinkley Point C two nuclear reactors, the first in a new generation of nuclear power stations in the UK, to provide low-carbon electricity.
