Move Electric website launched by Haymarket

Move Electric
By Andrew Strutt
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Haymarket has launched Move Electric, a website covering e-mobility.

It features news and reviews on everything from electric cars to e-motorbikes, e-scooters, e-bicycles and more, as well as investigating energy generation and the required infrastructure. James Attwood will serve as editor with Sam Phillips working as a staff writer. The team can be found tweeting @M0veElectric.

