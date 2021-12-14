Move Electric website launched by Haymarket
Haymarket has launched Move Electric, a website covering e-mobility.
It features news and reviews on everything from electric cars to e-motorbikes, e-scooters, e-bicycles and more, as well as investigating energy generation and the required infrastructure. James Attwood will serve as editor with Sam Phillips working as a staff writer. The team can be found tweeting @M0veElectric.
