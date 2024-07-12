Muckle Media acquires Spey

Muckle Media has acquired 100% of Spey’s shares, making it a fully owned subsidiary.

The deal, which grows the collective team at the two agencies to over 35 people, is a further step in Muckle Media’s growth plans, following the acquisition and integration of food, drink and hospitality communications brand, Taste Communications, in 2022, and PR agency Platform PR in 2015.

Muckle and Spey will both continue to operate separately, with client teams across consumer, corporate, spirits, hospitality and tourism continuing to serve existing clients and win new business.