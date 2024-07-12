 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News

Muckle Media acquires Spey

By Rob Lock
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Muckle Media has acquired 100% of Spey’s shares, making it a fully owned subsidiary.

The deal, which grows the collective team at the two agencies to over 35 people, is a further step in Muckle Media’s growth plans, following the acquisition and integration of food, drink and hospitality communications brand, Taste Communications, in 2022, and PR agency Platform PR in 2015.

Muckle and Spey will both continue to operate separately, with client teams across consumer, corporate, spirits, hospitality and tourism continuing to serve existing clients and win new business.