Muckle Media appoints Iain Valentine as non-executive chair

By Oswin Knuckles
11 hours ago
Muckle Media has appointed Iain Valentine as its first non-executive chair. In this role he will play a pivotal role in guiding the agency’s strategic direction. Iain’s appointment follows the recent promotion of Muckle Media’s former creative lead, Jacquelyn Whyte, to director responsible for creative thinking and business development.

Iain has previously spent 17 years as creative director, co-owner, and managing partner of Edinburgh creative digital agency Whitespace (now Dentsu Creative). In 2020, Iain took the position of CEO at Isobar UK– Dentsu’s global digital experience and transformation agency, responsible for over 400 people and £24m in revenue. Most recently, Iain was group managing director at Dentsu Creative before stepping down in 2022 to pursue a portfolio career.

Muckle Media’s leadership team, who will work closely with Iain, is made up of Nathalie Agnew, founder and managing director; Chris Batchelor, director (client service); Linsay Brown, director (people and culture); and Jacquelyn Whyte, director (creativity and business development).

 

