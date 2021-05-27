Muckle Media doubles its team

PR agency Muckle Media has made multiple appointments, doubling the size of its team.

Account director Chris Batchelor joins the agency’s consumer team from PrettyGreen, after relocating from London where he worked on Three Mobile, Disney Theme Parks and Brooks Running.

Mhairi De Luca and Katy Hughes also join the consumer team as account directors, following Muckle Media’s Returners to Communications Programme, designed to help women who have had a career break return to the PR, marketing and comms industry. Mhairi has over 13 years’ experience in PR, working across a number of consumer brands including tourism and whisky accounts. Katy is a senior marketing and communications professional with over 16 years of experience in the private and public sector, both within agency and in-house roles.

Jacquelyn Whyte moves into a head of food PR role, having initially joined the agency in 2020 as maternity cover for Linsay Brown, who has now returned to the agency from parental leave.

Designer Claire Emslie joins as account manager to head up the agency’s studio and design offering.

Emma Ross joins as senior account executive, having worked in various in-house marketing roles with a focus on social media and digital marketing within the hospitality and beauty industries.

Muckle Media welcomes three trainee account executives – Jenna Maclean, Bobby Thomson, and James Maule.

The agency has also refreshed its brand, and now uses the tagline “Bright Ideas. Realised.”