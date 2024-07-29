Murat Basboga moved to Nexus Media Group
Nexus Media Group has appointed Murat Basboga as editor of Healthinvestor UK and Educationinvestor Global. He is writing articles about the financial side of the healthcare industry, which is primarily merger and acquisitions. Prior to this, Murat was a correspondent at Mergermarket.
