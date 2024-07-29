 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Murat Basboga moved to Nexus Media Group

By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 days ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Nexus Media Group has appointed Murat Basboga as editor of Healthinvestor UK and Educationinvestor Global. He is writing articles about the financial side of the healthcare industry, which is primarily merger and acquisitions. Prior to this, Murat was a correspondent at Mergermarket.

Educationinvestor Global Healthinvestor Mergermarket Murat Basboga Nexus Media Group

