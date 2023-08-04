 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Naomi White Communications chosen by Clare Bourne

By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Naomi White Communications has been appointed to represent Clare Bourne and the launch of Strong Foundations.

Written by pelvic health physiotherapist, Clare Bourne, Strong Foundations takes women on a journey to understand their pelvic health throughout all stages of life, from childhood, adulthood, pregnancy, birth, perimenopause and beyond. It will discuss the taboo topics women need to understand more about – sex, prolapse, menopause, incontinence and more – and empowers readers to help themselves with practical advice.