Naomi White Communications chosen by Clare Bourne

Naomi White Communications has been appointed to represent Clare Bourne and the launch of Strong Foundations.

Written by pelvic health physiotherapist, Clare Bourne, Strong Foundations takes women on a journey to understand their pelvic health throughout all stages of life, from childhood, adulthood, pregnancy, birth, perimenopause and beyond. It will discuss the taboo topics women need to understand more about – sex, prolapse, menopause, incontinence and more – and empowers readers to help themselves with practical advice.