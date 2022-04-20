 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Naomi White Communications chosen by Circuit Society

Circuit Society
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Naomi White Communications has been chosen to represent new fitness concept Circuit Society, created by Shane Collins – the founder of KOBOX.

During each 45-minute class, participants rotate through six stations, for six minutes on each (30-45 seconds each round with short recoveries), designed to help you build strength and endurance with a mix of 50% cardio (using Airbikes, Ski-Ergs and self powered treadmills) and 50% HIRT – High Intensity Resistance Training (using dumbbells, kettlebells, TRX and more).

Naomi White Communications