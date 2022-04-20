Naomi White Communications chosen by Circuit Society

Naomi White Communications has been chosen to represent new fitness concept Circuit Society, created by Shane Collins – the founder of KOBOX.

During each 45-minute class, participants rotate through six stations, for six minutes on each (30-45 seconds each round with short recoveries), designed to help you build strength and endurance with a mix of 50% cardio (using Airbikes, Ski-Ergs and self powered treadmills) and 50% HIRT – High Intensity Resistance Training (using dumbbells, kettlebells, TRX and more).