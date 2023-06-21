Naomi White Communications chosen by LIVE BRAVE

Naomi White Communications has been appointed by online Pilates platform LIVE BRAVE.

LIVE BRAVE offers effective, low impact, workouts that focus on functional movements to realign and condition the body. Each class is choreographed so as to challenge members through movement that will build deep full body strength.

It was founded by Louise Buttler in 2021 after her and her husband, England cricketer Jos Buttler, used Pilates to stay fit during lockdown.