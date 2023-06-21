 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Naomi White Communications chosen by LIVE BRAVE

LIVE BRAVE
By Rob Lock
12 hours ago
Naomi White Communications has been appointed by online Pilates platform LIVE BRAVE.

LIVE BRAVE offers effective, low impact, workouts that focus on functional movements to realign and condition the body. Each class is choreographed so as to challenge members through movement that will build deep full body strength.

It was founded by Louise Buttler in 2021 after her and her husband, England cricketer Jos Buttler, used Pilates to stay fit during lockdown.

