Naomi White Communications chosen by Rhiannon Lambert and Rhitrition+ and Mariel Witmond.

(L-R Mariel & Rhiannon)

Naomi White Communications has been chosen to represent Rhiannon Lambert and Rhitrition+ and Mariel Witmond.

Rhiannon Lambert is the founder of Rhitrition – a Harley Street clinic, which specialises in weight management, sports nutrition, eating disorders, and pre- and post-natal nutrition.

In 2022 Rhiannon launched Rhitrition+, offering a traceable and rigorously researched alternative to traditional supplements including vitamin D oral sprays. September 2022 will see the launch of Rhiannon’s next book ‘Deliciously Healthy Pregnancy’.

Mariel Witmond is a life coach, yoga teacher and founder of mindful movement platform ‘Mindful Sonder‘. Through her coaching, she works to help people set better boundaries and step into their best and most powerful selves. Her unique yoga style fuses dynamic sessions with more introspective flows that help users dive deeper and get to know themselves on a more personal level.