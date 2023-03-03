 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Naomi White Communications chosen by The Health Optimisation Summit

By Rob Lock
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Naomi White Communications has been appointed to represent The Health Optimisation Summit.

On 17th-18th June 2023 the Health Optimisation Summit will bring together the best of biohacking, nutrition, longevity, fitness, preventive and functional medicine.

Mindvalley’s Vishen Lakhiani, Ben Greenfield, Dr Jolene Brighten, and Marisa Peer who are passionate about bringing their knowledge and expertise of ground-breaking science will be speaking at the event.