Naomi White Communications chosen by The Health Optimisation Summit

Naomi White Communications has been appointed to represent The Health Optimisation Summit.

On 17th-18th June 2023 the Health Optimisation Summit will bring together the best of biohacking, nutrition, longevity, fitness, preventive and functional medicine.

Mindvalley’s Vishen Lakhiani, Ben Greenfield, Dr Jolene Brighten, and Marisa Peer who are passionate about bringing their knowledge and expertise of ground-breaking science will be speaking at the event.