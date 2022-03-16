Natalie Trice launches PR consultancy for mental wellbeing brands and experts 

Devon Trice Public Relations, a boutique consultancy which solely represents mental wellbeing brands and experts, has been launched by Natalie Trice, a senior PR professional with nearly 25 years experience. Combining industry experience with a passion for mental wellbeing, Natalie is also a self development author, ICF accredited coach and charity founder. Natalie hopes this new venture will help signpost more people to information and support that could change their lives.