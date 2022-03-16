 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Natalie Trice launches PR consultancy for mental wellbeing brands and experts 

By Tahmina Mannan
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Devon Trice Public Relations, a boutique consultancy which solely represents mental wellbeing brands and experts, has been launched by Natalie Trice, a senior PR professional with nearly 25 years experience. Combining industry experience with a passion for mental wellbeing, Natalie is also a self development author, ICF accredited coach and charity founder. Natalie hopes this new venture will help signpost more people to information and support that could change their lives.