News / National and Regional Press

Natasha Meek returns to the Bradford Telegraph & Argus

By Andrew Strutt
22 hours ago
Bradford Telegraph & Argus has recruited Natasha Meek as a digital reporter.

Natasha was previously an SEO journalist for Newsquest and has also served as a digital journalist for The Press (York) and as a community reporter for the Telegraph & Argus. She can be found tweeting @journomeek.

