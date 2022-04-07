Natasha Meek returns to the Bradford Telegraph & Argus
Bradford Telegraph & Argus has recruited Natasha Meek as a digital reporter.
Natasha was previously an SEO journalist for Newsquest and has also served as a digital journalist for The Press (York) and as a community reporter for the Telegraph & Argus. She can be found tweeting @journomeek.
Recent news related to Bradford Telegraph & Argus or The Press (York)
Recent news related to Natasha Meek
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Natasha Meek
-
Bradford Telegraph & Argus
17 contacts
-
The Press (York)
11 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story