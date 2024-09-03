Nell Whittaker promoted at Tank
Tank has promoted Nell Whittaker to editor. She will be responsible for spearheading the overall editorial strategy, commissioning contributors and working with the commercial team to develop innovative collaborations.
Nell was previously deputy editor at the Tank Publications magazine.
Recent news related to Tank
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Nell Whittaker
-
Tank
7 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story