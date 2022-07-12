 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Neo PR is selected by Astrocast

Neo PR
By Oswin Knuckles
14 hours ago
B2B technology PR agency Neo PR has been appointed by Astrocast, a global nanosatellite IoT network operator, to support a thought leadership campaign. The aim of the campaign is to elevate its presence within the UK and Europe, creating brand awareness and supporting inbound sales activity. Since the beginning of the campaign, Astrocast has hit a number of key business milestones, from launching its IoT service commercially to its acquisition of Hiber.

Founded in 2014, Astrocast develops and tests all its products in-house, from the satellites to the terminals. The Astrocast network enables companies to monitor, track, and communicate with remote assets from anywhere in the world by relying on the superior L-band spectrum through a strategic alliance with Thuraya.

 

