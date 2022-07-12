Neo PR is selected by Astrocast

B2B technology PR agency Neo PR has been appointed by Astrocast, a global nanosatellite IoT network operator, to support a thought leadership campaign. The aim of the campaign is to elevate its presence within the UK and Europe, creating brand awareness and supporting inbound sales activity. Since the beginning of the campaign, Astrocast has hit a number of key business milestones, from launching its IoT service commercially to its acquisition of Hiber.

Founded in 2014, Astrocast develops and tests all its products in-house, from the satellites to the terminals. The Astrocast network enables companies to monitor, track, and communicate with remote assets from anywhere in the world by relying on the superior L-band spectrum through a strategic alliance with Thuraya.