NETMUMS new team structure
NETMUMS have announced their new team structure as follows:
- Louise Burke is now Editorial Director
- Louisa Sherlock is Associate Editor (Commercial)
- Joanna Lovell is Associate Editor (News)
- Charlie Bond is the Lifestyle Editor
- Aneira Davies is a Senior Writer
- Amber Middleton is a Junior writer
- Olivia Withers is currently a Digital creator Intern
The team are interested in all things parenting, smart spending, days out and activities, food, family health, parenting kit, baby, school kit and education stories, family travel and entertainment.
