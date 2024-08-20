 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
NETMUMS new team structure

Netmums
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

NETMUMS have announced their new team structure as follows:

  • Louise Burke is now Editorial Director
  • Louisa Sherlock is Associate Editor (Commercial)
  • Joanna Lovell is Associate Editor (News)
  • Charlie Bond is the Lifestyle Editor
  • Aneira Davies is a Senior Writer
  • Amber Middleton is a Junior writer
  • Olivia Withers is currently a Digital creator Intern

The team are interested in all things parenting, smart spending, days out and activities, food, family health, parenting kit, baby, school kit and education stories, family travel and entertainment.

