NETMUMS new team structure

NETMUMS have announced their new team structure as follows:

Louise Burke is now Editorial Director

is now Editorial Director Louisa Sherlock is Associate Editor (Commercial)

is Associate Editor (Commercial) Joanna Lovell is Associate Editor (News)

is Associate Editor (News) Charlie Bond is the Lifestyle Editor

is the Lifestyle Editor Aneira Davies is a Senior Writer

is a Senior Writer Amber Middleton is a Junior writer

is a Junior writer Olivia Withers is currently a Digital creator Intern

The team are interested in all things parenting, smart spending, days out and activities, food, family health, parenting kit, baby, school kit and education stories, family travel and entertainment.