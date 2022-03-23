Peter Stuart named editor at Cyclingnews.com
Cyclingnews.com has appointed Peter Stuart as editor. He will be responsible for overseeing all editorial and content strategy for the website, which covers cycling sport, cycling lifestyle and road cycling gear.
Peter joined earlier this month from his digital editor role at Rouleur, and has also previously served as digital editor at Cyclist.
Recent news related to cyclingnews.com
Recent news related to Peter Stuart
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Peter Stuart
-
cyclingnews.com
8 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story