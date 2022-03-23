 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Peter Stuart named editor at Cyclingnews.com

cyclingnews
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Cyclingnews.com has appointed Peter Stuart as editor. He will be responsible for overseeing all editorial and content strategy for the website, which covers cycling sport, cycling lifestyle and road cycling gear.

Peter joined earlier this month from his digital editor role at Rouleur, and has also previously served as digital editor at Cyclist.

 

cyclingnews.com Cyclist Peter Stuart Rouleur

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Peter Stuart
  • cyclingnews.com
    8 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login