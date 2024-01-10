 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

New Inizio Evoke brand launched combining the Power of Six Agencies

Inizio Evoke
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Evoke, an Inizio company, has announced it has simplified its brand and enhanced its offerings to ensure clients receive the most effective solutions tailored to the dynamic healthcare landscape.

With this simplified brand ecosystem, the platform unites its specialty agencies and capabilities under a singular Inizio Evoke brand and core service areas in Marketing, Comms, Transformation, Media, and Access. As one integrated platform, Inizio Evoke now delivers a more advanced offering and intuitive experience for its clients and people. It further connects global capabilities to deliver the best thinking and provide clients with best-in industry work, creative, and innovative solutions.

Evoke