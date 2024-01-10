New Inizio Evoke brand launched combining the Power of Six Agencies

Evoke, an Inizio company, has announced it has simplified its brand and enhanced its offerings to ensure clients receive the most effective solutions tailored to the dynamic healthcare landscape.

With this simplified brand ecosystem, the platform unites its specialty agencies and capabilities under a singular Inizio Evoke brand and core service areas in Marketing, Comms, Transformation, Media, and Access. As one integrated platform, Inizio Evoke now delivers a more advanced offering and intuitive experience for its clients and people. It further connects global capabilities to deliver the best thinking and provide clients with best-in industry work, creative, and innovative solutions.