New Padel Business Magazine Launched
A new publication called Padel Business Magazine has been launched. It is a business-focused editorial platform dedicated to helping padel industry decision-makers capitalise on the explosive growth and development of the sport.
The publication will be edited by Jonathan Dyson and is due to go live in the last week of September.
