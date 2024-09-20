 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
New Padel Business Magazine Launched

By Christina Pirilla
12 hours ago
A new publication called Padel Business Magazine has been launched. It is a business-focused editorial platform dedicated to helping padel industry decision-makers capitalise on the explosive growth and development of the sport.

The publication will be edited by Jonathan Dyson and is due to go live in the last week of September.

Jonathan Dyson Padel Business Magazine

