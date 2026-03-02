Newsquest appoints new editor for Cambridgeshire portfolio
Newsquest has appointed Georgia Barrow as editor of the Cambridgeshire portfolio following the retirement of Debbie Davies. In this role, she will be working alongside Cambridgeshire news editor, Ben Jolley.
Her role as Hertfordshire editor for the Welwyn Hatfield Times, Comet, Herts Advertiser and Royston Crown continues.
