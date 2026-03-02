 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Newsquest appoints new editor for Cambridgeshire portfolio

Newsquest
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Newsquest has appointed Georgia Barrow as editor of the Cambridgeshire portfolio following the retirement of Debbie Davies. In this role, she will be working alongside Cambridgeshire news editor, Ben Jolley.

Her role as Hertfordshire editor for the Welwyn Hatfield Times, Comet, Herts Advertiser and Royston Crown continues.

Ben Jolley Debbie Davies Georgia Barrow

Recent news related to Ben Jolley or Georgia Barrow

Chief reporter role for Georgia Barrow

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ben Jolley
  • Georgia Barrow
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login