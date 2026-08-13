Newsquest appoints editors for three regional dailies

Newsquest has appointed editors to lead three of its daily titles.

Jasper Copping has been named as editor of the Eastern Daily Press and the Norwich Evening News while Nick Francis takes over at the Colchester Gazette.

Jasper, currently head of news at the EDP, steps up to the role following former editor Richard Porritt’s appointment as Newsquest’s editorial transformation director. He begins his role as editor on 1 September.

Nick, who will also lead the Colchester Gazette’s sister weekly titles, takes up his role on 17 August.