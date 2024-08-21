Nic Robinson joins FoodNavigator as Editor
FoodNavigator has appointed Nic Robinson as editor. Nic covers European food and drink manufacture and is responsible for driving digital audience growth by focusing on high quality user engagements through bespoke content delivery.
Nic joins from thegrocer.co.uk where he was previously the editor.
