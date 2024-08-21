 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Nic Robinson joins FoodNavigator as Editor

By Christina Pirilla
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

FoodNavigator has appointed Nic Robinson as editor. Nic covers European food and drink manufacture and is responsible for driving digital audience growth by focusing on high quality user engagements through bespoke content delivery.

Nic joins from thegrocer.co.uk where he was previously the editor.

