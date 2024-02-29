 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Nicola Campbell-Turnbull named head of digital & marketing at Hood Magazine

By Martina Losi
19 hours ago
Hood Magazine has appointed Nicola Campbell-Turnbull as head of digital & marketing. Nicola will oversee the magazine’s digital content strategy focusing on fashion, beauty and lifestyle content.

Nicola has been a freelance digital marketing and content specialist for over ten years, and can be found on LinkedIn.

