Nicola Campbell-Turnbull named head of digital & marketing at Hood Magazine
Hood Magazine has appointed Nicola Campbell-Turnbull as head of digital & marketing. Nicola will oversee the magazine’s digital content strategy focusing on fashion, beauty and lifestyle content.
Nicola has been a freelance digital marketing and content specialist for over ten years, and can be found on LinkedIn.
