Ogilvy UK has appointed Nicola Dodd as its new managing director of Ogilvy PR in the UK.

With over 25 years of brand communications experience across agency and in-house, Nicola has been a managing partner and part of the Ogilvy PR leadership team since 2019, leading new business, overseeing operations and corporate and consumer work for clients including Nestlé, Johnson & Johnson, UNESCO and Aldi.

Prior to Ogilvy, Nicola was deputy managing director of Karmarama PR agency, Kaper.