Nimitt Dixit joins Asian Legal Business
Thomson Reuters has appointed Nimitt Dixit as an Asian writer at Asian Legal Business, the website and e-magazine providing insights and business development opportunities for legal and regulatory professionals. Prior to this, he was a legal content analyst at Reuters Bangalore Bureau. Nimitt covers law, policy and legal industry news in the Asian and specifically Indian market. He is based in India and can be contacted by email.
