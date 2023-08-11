 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Nimitt Dixit joins Asian Legal Business

Asian Legal Business
By Siergiej Miloczkin
5 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Thomson Reuters has appointed Nimitt Dixit as an Asian writer at Asian Legal Business, the website and e-magazine providing insights and business development opportunities for legal and regulatory professionals. Prior to this, he was a legal content analyst at Reuters Bangalore Bureau. Nimitt covers law, policy and legal industry news in the Asian and specifically Indian market. He is based in India and can be contacted by email.

Asian Legal Business Nimitt Dixit Thomson Reuters

