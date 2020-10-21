 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
No Brainer celebrates triple client win

By Tahmina Mannan
11 hours ago
No Brainer, has welcomed three clients to its roster.

No Brainer’s clients include a soon-to-open, pandemic-themed visitor attraction called ‘Sick to Death’ in Chester, a virus-killing protection spray from Protection Zone, and award-winning IT software consultancy, Synyega.

Protection Zone, an approved UK retailer of revolutionary virus-killing protection spray Liquid Guard®, has appointed No Brainer to handle its PR and social media strategy to help build brand awareness around the launch of the business and its products, as well as driving sales with both B2B and B2C audiences.

The agency is also now working with Synyega to develop an integrated B2B campaign to raise brand awareness and accelerate company growth through PR, social media, content marketing and SEO.

