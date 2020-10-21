No Brainer celebrates triple client win

No Brainer, has welcomed three clients to its roster.

No Brainer’s clients include a soon-to-open, pandemic-themed visitor attraction called ‘Sick to Death’ in Chester, a virus-killing protection spray from Protection Zone, and award-winning IT software consultancy, Synyega.

Protection Zone, an approved UK retailer of revolutionary virus-killing protection spray Liquid Guard®, has appointed No Brainer to handle its PR and social media strategy to help build brand awareness around the launch of the business and its products, as well as driving sales with both B2B and B2C audiences.

The agency is also now working with Synyega to develop an integrated B2B campaign to raise brand awareness and accelerate company growth through PR, social media, content marketing and SEO.