No Brainer growth bolstered by two senior hires

North West PR, SEO and content marketing agency No Brainer has made two senior hires to support its continued growth.

Victoria Attwood joins from digital marketing agency Cedarwood Digital as account director. Victoria brings over eight years’ experience to the role and will help drive the agency’s digital PR offering.

Tom Houghton, former North West business editor at Business Live, joins the agency as senior news and content manager.

No Brainer has also welcomed its first apprentice, with 18-year-old Ella Howatson joining the team whilst working towards a QA Digital Marketing qualification.

Photo: (L – R) Ella Howatson, Victoria Attwood and Tom Houghton