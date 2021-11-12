 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
No Brainer growth bolstered by two senior hires

By Oswin Knuckles
3 days ago
No Brainer

North West PR, SEO and content marketing agency No Brainer has made two senior hires to support its continued growth.

Victoria Attwood joins from digital marketing agency Cedarwood Digital as account director. Victoria brings over eight years’ experience to the role and will help drive the agency’s digital PR offering.

Tom Houghton, former North West business editor at Business Live, joins the agency as senior news and content manager.

No Brainer has also welcomed its first apprentice, with 18-year-old Ella Howatson joining the team whilst working towards a QA Digital Marketing qualification.

 

Photo: (L – R) Ella Howatson, Victoria Attwood and Tom Houghton

