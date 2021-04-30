 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Nudge PR kicks off 2021 with three client wins

By Tahmina Mannan
1 hour ago
Nudge

Nudge PR have announced three client wins – plant-based meat activists, Heura, along with philanthropic pizzeria, Share A Slice and rum distributors, Skylark Spirits.

Nudge have also retained the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) as a client for an upcoming 2021 project.

Nudge will work to strengthen Heura’s position within the UK market and help them in their mission to promote plant based consumption across both consumer and trade media.

With Share A Slice, Nudge have a goal to promote their charitable ethos and one for one model (donating a pizza to those in need for each sold at their South London branches) and aim to garner consumer attention across social media and within the press via traditional PR and influencer activity.

Nudge will be championing Skylark’s portfolio of rum offerings to drive consumer and on-trade sales, build awareness for their range and launch several products into the market.

Nudge PR are also working with MSC again for the second year in a row on a campaign for 2021 that will be supported with activity across consumer and influencer outreach.

 

