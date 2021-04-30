Nudge PR kicks off 2021 with three client wins

Nudge PR have announced three client wins – plant-based meat activists, Heura, along with philanthropic pizzeria, Share A Slice and rum distributors, Skylark Spirits.

Nudge have also retained the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) as a client for an upcoming 2021 project.

Nudge will work to strengthen Heura’s position within the UK market and help them in their mission to promote plant based consumption across both consumer and trade media.

With Share A Slice, Nudge have a goal to promote their charitable ethos and one for one model (donating a pizza to those in need for each sold at their South London branches) and aim to garner consumer attention across social media and within the press via traditional PR and influencer activity.

Nudge will be championing Skylark’s portfolio of rum offerings to drive consumer and on-trade sales, build awareness for their range and launch several products into the market.

Nudge PR are also working with MSC again for the second year in a row on a campaign for 2021 that will be supported with activity across consumer and influencer outreach.