Ogilvy PR names Matt Buchanan as global head of consumer PR

By Tahmina Mannan
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Matt Buchanan

Ogilvy PR has appointed Matt Buchanan as its global head of consumer PR.

Matt will report to Ogilvy PR’s global CEO Julianna Richter and will lead consumer brand communications globally – evolving the go-to-market strategy, driving innovation, enhancing capability and overseeing multi-market consumer brand business.

In addition to his global role which takes effect from 1 July, Matt will move into an executive director role with the Ogilvy PR business in the UK, where he will continue to counsel clients and ensure a smooth transition with a new leader who will be announced in due course.

Tags:
Ogilvy PR