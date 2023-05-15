Olivia Stock joins DJ Mag as digital staff writer
DJ Mag has appointed Olivia Stock as digital staff writer. Olivia previously worked as a freelance journalist, and will now be based in the magazine’s London office covering dance music and DJs. She can be found tweeting @oliviast0ck.
