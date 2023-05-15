 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Olivia Stock joins DJ Mag as digital staff writer

DJ Mag
By Amy Wilson
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

DJ Mag has appointed Olivia Stock as digital staff writer. Olivia previously worked as a freelance journalist, and will now be based in the magazine’s London office covering dance music and DJs. She can be found tweeting @oliviast0ck.

