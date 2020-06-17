Online magazine heyday launches

heyday, an online magazine for the over 55s, launched on 17 June.

It will offer useful and practical features on subjects of interest to the older generation including hobbies, well-being, gardening, cooking, property and more. The online magazine will feature a wide range of articles from specialist writers including interviews with more senior celebrities and figures in the world of business and the arts. Lynda Clark, who is editor of First Time Buyer, is behind the venture and will serve as editor.