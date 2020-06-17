 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Online magazine heyday launches

By Andrew Strutt
15 hours ago
heyday, an online magazine for the over 55s, launched on 17 June.

It will offer useful and practical features on subjects of interest to the older generation including hobbies, well-being, gardening, cooking, property and more. The online magazine will feature a wide range of articles from specialist writers including interviews with more senior celebrities and figures in the world of business and the arts. Lynda Clark, who is editor of First Time Buyer, is behind the venture and will serve as editor.

