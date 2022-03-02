 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Onyx Health announces a “Double Hatrick” of new appointments

Onyx team
By Tahmina Mannan
19 hours ago
Onyx Health have expanded their rapidly growing communications and creative teams, with six additions across multiple levels of the agency.

The new starters include two senior appointments of Alison Davies as associate director, and Sarah Walton as account director.

Alison has worked as associate director of Scientific Communications for Weber Shandwick and BSMG Worldwide. She has expertise in medical communication and serves on various international advisory boards for healthcare-related issues. Sarah joins the team at Onyx Health from London based agency Dawson Walker Communications. She has previously helped deliver a global recruitment programme for Shell, as well as award-winning campaigns for Philip Morris International.

Onyx Health has also strengthened its design team with the appointment of Daniel Watts as a senior design manager and Lynsey Carr as senior designer. Daniel joins the team from Sunderland creative agency IGNIFI where he was a senior digital designer. Lynsey previously worked for software giants Sage UK and as a senior designer for some of Scotland’s leading newspapers, including the Daily Record and The Herald.

The agency has also made two junior appointments, Erica Wilhelmina as a graduate designer and Vanessa Neo as an account executive. Erica previously worked as a social media and graphic design intern for Guerilla Communications in the UK and Zalora in Indonesia. Prior to joining Onyx Health, Vanessa worked for Cake Stories as a marketing content creator and as an account executive intern for McCann Worldgroup.

