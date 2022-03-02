Onyx Health announces a “Double Hatrick” of new appointments

Onyx Health have expanded their rapidly growing communications and creative teams, with six additions across multiple levels of the agency.

The new starters include two senior appointments of Alison Davies as associate director, and Sarah Walton as account director.

Alison has worked as associate director of Scientific Communications for Weber Shandwick and BSMG Worldwide. She has expertise in medical communication and serves on various international advisory boards for healthcare-related issues. Sarah joins the team at Onyx Health from London based agency Dawson Walker Communications. She has previously helped deliver a global recruitment programme for Shell, as well as award-winning campaigns for Philip Morris International.

Onyx Health has also strengthened its design team with the appointment of Daniel Watts as a senior design manager and Lynsey Carr as senior designer. Daniel joins the team from Sunderland creative agency IGNIFI where he was a senior digital designer. Lynsey previously worked for software giants Sage UK and as a senior designer for some of Scotland’s leading newspapers, including the Daily Record and The Herald.

The agency has also made two junior appointments, Erica Wilhelmina as a graduate designer and Vanessa Neo as an account executive. Erica previously worked as a social media and graphic design intern for Guerilla Communications in the UK and Zalora in Indonesia. Prior to joining Onyx Health, Vanessa worked for Cake Stories as a marketing content creator and as an account executive intern for McCann Worldgroup.