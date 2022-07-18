 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

Onyx Health expands with two digital appointments

Hope and Jordan
By Tahmina Mannan
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Onyx Health has expanded its growing digital content team with the double appointment of Hope Johnston as digital content manager and Jordan Carr as social media executive.

Hope joins the Onyx Health team from Gateshead-based agency, Mediaworks, where she was a content strategist, working across multiple client accounts regionally and nationally. She has expertise in branding, social media, SEO and PPC that she will bring to her new role with Onyx Health.

Jordan started his career as a digital media apprentice at Newcastle University Students Union, before progressing to become a marketing assistant. One of Jordan’s proudest achievements in this role was seeing the videos he helped produce for Black History Month being used to help educate school children.

 

Onyx Health