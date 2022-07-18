Onyx Health expands with two digital appointments

Onyx Health has expanded its growing digital content team with the double appointment of Hope Johnston as digital content manager and Jordan Carr as social media executive.

Hope joins the Onyx Health team from Gateshead-based agency, Mediaworks, where she was a content strategist, working across multiple client accounts regionally and nationally. She has expertise in branding, social media, SEO and PPC that she will bring to her new role with Onyx Health.

Jordan started his career as a digital media apprentice at Newcastle University Students Union, before progressing to become a marketing assistant. One of Jordan’s proudest achievements in this role was seeing the videos he helped produce for Black History Month being used to help educate school children.