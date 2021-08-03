 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Onyx Health marks record growth with six appointments

By Tahmina Mannan
16 hours ago
Onyx health team

Onyx Health have made six appointments to their rapidly expanding team.

The additions to the team at Onyx Health include senior designer Anabel Dakin, business and finance manager Beth Kerrigan, senior marketing communications project manager Suman Kaur and marketing communications project managers Sophie Ferguson, Adrian Flanagan and Jake Dickens.

Annabel brings a wealth of creative design experience to the team, having previously worked for household names like NHS England. Beth is a qualified accountant with extensive finance experience, and Suman is a marketing expert who previously worked for North East agency Cool Blue. Sophie is a former brand manager for a pharmaceutical company; Adrian provided communications for the NHS, and Jake worked for international battery company Energizer.

 

 

