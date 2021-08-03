Onyx Health marks record growth with six appointments

Onyx Health have made six appointments to their rapidly expanding team.

The additions to the team at Onyx Health include senior designer Anabel Dakin, business and finance manager Beth Kerrigan, senior marketing communications project manager Suman Kaur and marketing communications project managers Sophie Ferguson, Adrian Flanagan and Jake Dickens.

Annabel brings a wealth of creative design experience to the team, having previously worked for household names like NHS England. Beth is a qualified accountant with extensive finance experience, and Suman is a marketing expert who previously worked for North East agency Cool Blue. Sophie is a former brand manager for a pharmaceutical company; Adrian provided communications for the NHS, and Jake worked for international battery company Energizer.