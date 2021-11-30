Onyx Health strengthens team with two senior appointments

Healthcare marketing communication specialists Onyx Health have made two senior appointments, with Lindsay Gill joining as head of content and Benjamin Park as chief storyteller to expand and enhance their client service offering.

Prior to joining Onyx Health, Lindsay worked as science communication manager for the Centre for Process Innovation and marketing manager for aerospace technology company CAV Systems. She has expertise in content strategy development, medical and scientific communications, brand persona development, analytics and campaign measurement.

Benjamin previously worked for Newcastle-based digital marketing agency Curtis Gabriel as senior account strategist, where he oversaw their North American operations, having previously worked as the head of section for the US transportation division. Benjamin has expertise in social media strategy and implementation, digital content writing, storytelling and creating high quality digital campaigns.