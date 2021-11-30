 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Onyx Health strengthens team with two senior appointments

By Rob Lock
17 hours ago
Onyx Health

Healthcare marketing communication specialists Onyx Health have made two senior appointments, with Lindsay Gill joining as head of content and Benjamin Park as chief storyteller to expand and enhance their client service offering.

Prior to joining Onyx Health, Lindsay worked as science communication manager for the Centre for Process Innovation and marketing manager for aerospace technology company CAV Systems. She has expertise in content strategy development, medical and scientific communications, brand persona development, analytics and campaign measurement.

Benjamin previously worked for Newcastle-based digital marketing agency Curtis Gabriel as senior account strategist, where he oversaw their North American operations, having previously worked as the head of section for the US transportation division. Benjamin has expertise in social media strategy and implementation, digital content writing, storytelling and creating high quality digital campaigns.

