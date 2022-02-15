 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Onyx Health Tackles Type 2 Diabetes with Diabetes Lifestyle Doctors

Onyx Health
By Tahmina Mannan
10 hours ago
Onyx Health has joined forces with County Durham-based diabetes lifestyle experts Diabetes Lifestyle Doctors to help people affected by type 2 diabetes across the UK and ease pressure on the NHS.

Onyx Health have been brought onboard by Diabetes Lifestyle Doctors, who are looking for a passionate and experienced health-focussed marketing team, to help spread the word of their offering, ideally located in the North-East. The Newcastle based agency is providing them with a range of communication and marketing services, including website design, brand development and a full media, PR and digital communication strategy.

