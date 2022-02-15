Onyx Health Tackles Type 2 Diabetes with Diabetes Lifestyle Doctors

Onyx Health has joined forces with County Durham-based diabetes lifestyle experts Diabetes Lifestyle Doctors to help people affected by type 2 diabetes across the UK and ease pressure on the NHS.

Onyx Health have been brought onboard by Diabetes Lifestyle Doctors, who are looking for a passionate and experienced health-focussed marketing team, to help spread the word of their offering, ideally located in the North-East. The Newcastle based agency is providing them with a range of communication and marketing services, including website design, brand development and a full media, PR and digital communication strategy.