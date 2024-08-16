 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Orlagh Doherty joins Gay Star News

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
11 hours ago
Gay Star News has appointed Orlagh Doherty as content editor. Orlagh will be covering all things LGBTQ+ related. Any products, locations, launches, stories etc that the community would be interested in, whether its a review or a visit to a location we will be looking at it.

