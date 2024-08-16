Orlagh Doherty joins Gay Star News
Gay Star News has appointed Orlagh Doherty as content editor. Orlagh will be covering all things LGBTQ+ related. Any products, locations, launches, stories etc that the community would be interested in, whether its a review or a visit to a location we will be looking at it.
