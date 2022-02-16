Maze appoints Little Red Rooster to handle UK PR and social media management
Maze (formerly Maze Rattan) has appointed Little Red Rooster to manage PR and social media to take its brand forward in 2022.
Little Red Rooster will be responsible for all press office activity, building its consumer presence while also maintaining its strong share of voice amongst existing trade customers. The agency’s growing digital division will also assume responsibility of Maze’s brand social media channels, developing digital campaigns and implementing influencer strategies that mirror its press office efforts.